County prefects call on citizens to provide accommodation to Ukrainian refugees

Source: REUTERS/Hannah McKay

There are currently 696 Ukrainian refugees in three northern Croatian counties and in the expectation of more and more Ukrainians arriving in Croatia, the three county prefects have appealed to citizens who can provide accommodation to report to the civil protection administration.

After Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic met with country prefects earlier on Wednesday, where he informed that according to the latest information there are 9,357 Ukrainian refugees in Croatia, the county prefects of Varazdin, Medjimurje and Krapina-Zagorje counties called on citizens who can provide accommodation to report to county authorities.

There are currently 433 Ukrainian refugees in Varazdin County – 101 in the Varazdin mineral springs, 73 in the Arena hall, 65 in Hotel Turist and 194 in private accommodation. Prefect Andjelko Stricak said that the Russian aggression against Ukraine is not waning and the number of displaced persons is likely to increase.

“Everything is functioning for the time being, however, we are nearing full occupancy of available accommodation. I have appealed to all citizens who have vacant premises to report to the civil protection administration,” Stricak told the Croatian state news agency Hina.

Medjimurje County currently has 212 displaced persons from Ukraine and Prefect Matija Posavec recalled that this was the main entry point into Croatia.

“More than 7,000 Ukrainians entered Croatia at border crossings in Medjimurje County, which is almost 80%. Their first contact with Croatia is at the Gorican border crossing and refugees are being provided with information there, we have engaged interpreters and are directing them to other areas of Croatia for accommodation,” Posavec said.

Krapina-Zagorje County Prefect Zeljko Kolar added that 51 people from Ukraine have been accommodated in private premises in that county.

“Knowing our people, they will accept them with the highest professionalism and with a full heart,” Kolar added.