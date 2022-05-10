Council of Europe Secretary-General visits Ukraine on Victory Day

Share:







Source: N1

Council of Europe Secretary-General Marija Pejcinovic-Buric on Tuesday called for an urgent end to hostilities in Ukraine and added that she agreed with the Ukrainian government on a package of measures to respond to the direct repercussions of Russia's aggression on that country.

“I once again call for an immediate end to the hostilities, for accountability, and for the upholding of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The unimaginable suffering and destruction inflicted upon the Ukrainian people by the Russian aggression, and the barbaric violence against women and children, has no place in our vision of Europe as a continent of peace where human rights are upheld, democracy thrives and the rule of law prevails,” Pejcinovic-Burić said after her visit to Ukraine on Victory Day on Monday, as stated on the Council of Europe (CoE) website.

Pejcinovic-Buric met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, and members of the Ukrainian delegation to the CoE Parliamentary Assembly. She also visited Borodyanka and Irpin near Kyiv.

“Our hearts are with Ukraine,” she said and reiterated “unwavering support and solidarity during these very challenging times” with the Ukrainian state leadership.

The CoE and Ukrainian authorities agreed on a package of urgent measures in response to the direct consequences of the Russian aggression. “That includes providing advice to (Ukraine’s) Prosecutor General (Iryna Venediktova) and her office in the context of their investigations into gross human rights violations and their cooperation with the International Criminal Court. We are also preparing a package of measures to be implemented after the aggression has ended,” said Pejcinovic-Buric.