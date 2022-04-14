Coronavirus: Slovenia drops face masks mandate

Share:







Source: N1

The improving epidemiological situation in Slovenia prompted the country's authorities to lift the mask mandate in closed areas, however, wearing face masks and keeping a physical distance is recommended.

Wearing protective masks remains an obligation in healthcare institutions and in nursing homes.

Protective masks have been a crucial measure to help curb the spread of coronavirus during the Covid-19 pandemic waves, chief infectologist Bojana Beovic said on Thursday, underscoring that without those masks, the situation could have been much worse.

In the last 24 hours, 1,535 new cases of the infection with coronavirus have been detected, or 577 down from last Thursday.