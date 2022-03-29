Coronavirus: Croatia reports 913 new cases and 14 deaths

Share:







Source: Pixabay / Ilustracija

In the last 24 hours, 913 coronavirus cases, out of 5,074 tests, and 14 related deaths have been registered in Croatia, the national COVID-19 crisis management team said on Tuesday.

There are 8,369 active cases, including 664 hospitalised patients, of whom 35 are on ventilators, while 9,081 persons are self-isolating.

Croatia has registered 1,095,115 coronavirus cases to date and the death toll is 15,548.

Also, 56.94% of the total population and 67.72% of adults have been vaccinated, including 65.7% of adults fully.