Coronavirus: Croatia reports 835 new cases and 15 deaths

Source: Pascal GUYOT / AFP, Ilustracija

In the last 24 hours, 835 coronavirus cases, out of 5,261 tests, and 15 related deaths have been registered in Croatia, the national COVID-19 crisis management team said on Tuesday.

There are 7,321 active cases, including 619 hospitalised patients, of whom 34 are on ventilators, while 5,145 persons are self-isolating.

Croatia has registered 1,103,662 coronavirus cases to date and the death toll is 15,634.

To date, 59.44% of the total population, that is 70.7% of adults, have been vaccinated, including 68.6% of adults fully.