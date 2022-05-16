Coronavirus: Croatia reports 42 new cases and 12 deaths

Share:







Source: Hrvoje Jelavic/PIXSELL

Croatia has recorded 42 new coronavirus cases and 12 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the national COVID-19 response team reported on Monday morning.

The total number of active cases in the country currently stands at 3,429. A total of 364 infected persons are being treated in hospital, of whom 15 are on ventilators, and 1,697 people are self-isolating.

Since 25 February 2020, when the first case was registered in the country, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has been confirmed in 1,131, 492 persons and 15,942 of them have died.

A total of 4,839,184 people have tested for the novel virus to date, including 1,033 in the last 24 hours.

By Sunday, 5,249,003 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered, and 59.51 per cent of the total population, or 70.78 per cent of adults, had been vaccinated.