Coronavirus: Croatia reports 272 new cases, two deaths, and 410 recoveries

Source: Pixabay / ilustracija

In the past 24 hours there have been 272 new cases of the coronavirus infection, and the COVID-related death toll has increased by two to 15,970 since the start of the pandemic, Croatia's COVID-19 crisis management team reported on Tuesday.

Currently, there are 2,479 active cases, and 253 of them are hospitalised patients and five patients are on ventilators.

Since the first registered case of the infection with coronavirus in Croatia on 25 February 2020, there have been 1,134,541 cases diagnosed in the country.

To date, 1,116,092 people have recovered, including 410 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

So far, 70.79% of adults in Croatia have been vaccinated against this infectious disease.