Coronavirus: Croatia reports 18 deaths in last 24 hours

Source: Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash / Ilustracija

Croatia has confirmed 97 new coronavirus cases and 18 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the national coronavirus response team reported on Monday.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 8,833, including 636 patients who are being treated in hospital, of whom 16 are placed on ventilators, while 4,433 people are self-isolating.

Since 25 February 2020, when the first case was reported in Croatia, 1,177,692 people have been registered as having contracted the novel SARS-CoV-2 virus, of whom 16,235 have died and 1,152,624 have recovered, including 1,548 in the last 24 hours.

To date, 59,57 per cent of the total population, or 70.84 per cent of adults, have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 68.80 per cent of adults have received two doses.

To date, 5,024,729 tests have been conducted, including 615 in the last 24 hours when the positivity rate was 16%.