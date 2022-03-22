Coronavirus: Croatia reports 1,254 new cases and 12 deaths

Share:







Source: JAVIER TORRES / AFP / ilustracija

Croatia has recorded 1,254 new coronavirus cases and 12 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the national coronavirus response team reported on Tuesday.

The number of active cases currently stands at 9,492. Among them are 654 infected people who have been hospitalised and 42 of them of them are on ventilators, while 6,792 people are self-isolating.

Since 25 February 2020, when the first case was confirmed in Croatia, 1,085,558 people have been registered as having been infected with the novel virus, of whom 15,463 have died. A total of 1,060,603 have recovered, including 1,238 in the last 24 hours.

65.66 per cent of adults have been fully vaccinated.