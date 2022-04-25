Coronavirus: Croatia logs 87 new cases and 8 deaths

Share:







Source: Pexels / Photo by cottonbro

Croatia has recorded 87 new coronavirus cases and eight COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the national coronavirus response team reported on Monday.

The number of active cases in the country now stands at 3,920, of whom 465 infected persons are being treated in hospital, including 24 placed on ventilators, while 2,759 persons are self-isolating.

Since 25 February 2020, when the first case was confirmed in Croatia, 1,117,822 people have been registered as having contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus, of whom 15,790 have died and 1,098,112 have recovered, including 664 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 4,766,333 people have tested for COVID-19 to date, including 1,198 in the last 24 hours.

By Sunday, 5,240,310 vaccine doses had been administered, with 59.47 per cent of the total population, or 70.74 per cent of adults, having been vaccinated. A total of 2,312,701 people had received at least one dose and 2,241,131 of them had been fully vaccinated, which is 68.66 per cent of the adult population.