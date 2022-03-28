Coronavirus: Croatia logs 143 new cases and 14 deaths

Share:







Source: Hrvoje Jelavic/PIXSELL

Croatia has recorded 143 new coronavirus cases and 14 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the national coronavirus response team reported on Monday.

Currently, 656 infected people are being treated in hospital and 36 of them are on ventilators. The number of active cases stands at 8,697, and 6,381 persons are self-isolating.

Since 25 February 2020, when the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the country, 1,094,202 people have been registered as having been infected with the novel coronavirus, of whom 15,534 have died.

To date, 4,660,113 people have been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, including 1,440 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 56.94 per cent of the total population have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which is 67.72 per cent of the adult population, and 65.69 per cent of the adult population have been fully vaccinated.