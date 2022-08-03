Construction company Institut IGH signs €8.7m contract in North Macedonia

Share:







Source: Pixabay/Ilustracija

Croatia's major construction company Institut IGH said on Wednesday that they signed a contract in North Macedonia to provide expert supervision and legal consulting services in the project to build pan-European transport corridors VIII and Xd passing through the country.

The Zagreb-based company signed the contract as the leading partner in a consortium which also included North Macedonia’s Road Institute and the state road management company. The deal refers to expert supervision and legal advice on the construction of the two pan-European transport corridors in North Macedonia.

According to a press release published on the Zagreb Stock Exchange website, the total value of the contract is €22.6 million (excluding VAT), while IGH Institut’s share of the job is €8.7 million (excluding VAT).