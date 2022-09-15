Companies from Zagreb, Split, Osijek reported €3.4bn total net profit in 2021

Share:







Source: Pixabay/ilustracija

A recent report by the state financial agency Fina, carried by the state agency Hina, which compared business results based on their location showed that companies from the capital city of Zagreb posted the highest consolidated net profits in 2021, at 23.6 billion kuna (€3.1 billion).

These accounted for 75.5 percent of all net profits reported in top ten Croatian cities in 2021.

Companies from Croatia’s second city of Split reported a consolidated net profit of 1.4 billion kuna (€186 million). Osijek finished third, with businesses from there posting a net profit totalling 1.14 billion kuna (€152 million) in 2021. Rijeka and Karlovac rounded of the top five.

This also means that companies based in the country’s top three cities posted a combined €3.4 billion net profit in 2021, accounting for close to two thirds of the country’s total reported €5.3 billion consolidated net profits in 2021.

Placed sixth to tenth were Varazdin, Porec, Zadar, Vukovar, and Velika Gorica. In total 75,432 businesses were registered in these ten cities and they employed 537,030 workers last year – roughly half of all employees in the country.

(€1 = 7.52 kuna)