Commissioner Varhelyi calls EU to help Serbia align with EU’s policies

Source: John Thys / AFP

European Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi said on Monday that Serbia is in a very difficult situation because of the war in Ukraine.

He called the European Union to help Serbia and called official Belgrade to show ‘clear commitment’ to the Union.

We see that Serbia is in a very difficult situation in the current geo-political circumstances and challenges and we need to recognize that, he said and added that the sanctions against Russia for the invasion of Ukraine is just a symptom of the problem. We should be fully prepared to support Serbia in aligning itself with EU policies over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and that should take us to a clear commitment by Serbia to the EU and results in the dialogue with Pristina, Varhelyi said.