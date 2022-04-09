CoE’s Mijatovic: Those responsible for Kramatorsk attack must be held to account

Share:







Source: N1

Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic said on Friday that those responsible for serious violations of human rights, such as the attack in Kramatorsk, which could constitute a war crime under international humanitarian law, must be held to account.

According to Ukrainian authorities, at least 50 people, including children, were killed on Friday while waiting at the railway station in Kramatorsk for evacuation to safer parts of Ukraine.

“Those responsible for serious violations of human rights, such as the attack in Kramatorsk, must be held accountable.

“Such attacks may also constitute war crimes under international humanitarian law,” Mijatovic said.

For dozens of civilians who waited at the railway station in Kramatorsk on Friday morning, hoping to evacuate from areas at risk of attacks by the Russian forces, the journey to safety ended in a bloodbath as the station’s grounds were struck by ballistic missiles, she said.

“Hundreds more were reportedly wounded by the attack, and many are now desperately fighting for their lives in local hospitals,” Mijatovic said.

This latest strike on a densely populated urban area of Ukraine is yet another demonstration of the blatant disregard for civilian life, she said, noting that all those who wish to leave areas affected by or at risk of hostilities must be able to do so safely.