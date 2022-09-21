City of Rijeka sees record tourist turnover by mid-September

Share:







Source: Goran Kovacic/PIXSELL

Rijeka has registered a record tourist turnover from the start of the year to mid-September, with 467,727 overnight stays, which is more than the entire record number of tourists in the entire 2019, the Rijeka Tourist Board reported on Wednesday.

Underlining that the number of overnight stays in accommodation facilities in Rijeka by 17 September exceeded the entire tourist turnover in 2019, the Rijeka Tourist Board said that this was the result of the successful work and synergy of everyone focused on improving Rijeka’s tourist offer.

The tourist board further underscored the improvement of the quality and number of accommodation units, the work on promoting Rijeka as a tourist destination, providing additional services to visitors and working in synergy, and the good weather conditions.

Given that there are still three and a half months until the end of the year and events such as fairs, conferences, as well as cultural events and the Christmas Fair are yet to come, Rijeka will set new records, the city’s tourist board said.