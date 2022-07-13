Cities of Sarajevo and Podgorica sign twinning agreement

Share:







Source: Shutterstock

Mayors of Sarajevo and Podgorica, Benjamina Karic and Ivan Vukovic, signed a twinning agreement on Wednesday in Podgorica. After the signing, Karic said that the agreement "crowns the successful cooperation between the capital cities of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro."

“Montenegrins are, above all, our neighbors, our friends, a nation with its own identity. Montenegrins have always been adorned with so-called ‘choystvo’ (high moral standards), which represents fairness, telling the truth as it is, without mincing words or generalizing. I am pleased that the Montenegrin Parliament has adopted a resolution condemning the Srebrenica genocide against Bosniaks,” Karic said.

She also referred to the fact that the cities of Sarajevo and Podgorica are both multi-cultural, and that this is where their strengths and wealth lie.

The first joint project of the two twin cities will be the holding of Day of Sarajevo in Podgorica and the Day of Podgorica in Sarajevo in which “the cultural, tourist and economic potential of Bosnia and Montenegro’s capitals will be presented.”

N1 Television did not report what Podgorica’s mayor, Ivan Vukovic, said at the event.