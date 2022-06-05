Christian music concert held at Zagreb’s Maksimir stadium

Share:







Source: Marko Lukunic/PIXSELL

The sixth edition of the Christian pop music concert "Progledaj Srcem" ("Look by Heart") was held on Saturday evening at the Maksimir Stadium in Zagreb, featuring about a score of Christian pop singers as well as several Croatian pop stars and bands.

At the beginning of the concert, a message from Pope Francis was read.

Several tens of thousands of spectators flocked the stadium, and according to the organiser, the Laudato TV broadcaster, 1,200 people were accredited in the organisation of the event, plus 200 volunteers.