Chocolate company Kras posts 20.9 pct profit increase in H1 2022

Source: Photo by Hunters Race on Unsplash

Croatia's largest chocolate maker Kras Group reported a consolidated revenue of 543.5 million kuna (€72.5m) in the first six months of 2022, or 11.3 percent up from the same period in 2021, the company said on Friday, adding that net profit rose by 22.6 percent in the same period, to reach 26.9 million kuna (€3.6m).

Sales revenues reached 527.2 million kuna, “other operating revenues” were 10.7 million kuna, and financial revenues totaled to 5.7 million kuna.

Domestic sales revenue increased by 10.3 percent to 284.2 million kuna and foreign sales rose by 6.5 percent to 234.4 million kuna.

The total volume of the company’s sales was 17,893 tons, or 3.3 percent up year-on-year, with domestic sales increasing by 1.6 percent, and exports by 5.3 percent.

(€1 = 7.50 kuna)