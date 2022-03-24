Charles Michel re-elected President of European Council

Share:







Source: THIERRYCHARLIER / AFP

Leaders of 27 member states at the beginning of a two-day summit on Thursday unanimously re-elected Charles Michel as President of the European Council for another term of two and a half years.

President of the European Council is elected by a qualified majority for a 2.5 year term, which is renewable once. Michel started his first term on 1 December 2019.

The position of President of the European Council was introduced following the entry into force of the Treaty of Lisbon in 2009.

The European Council is the highest political body that bring together heads of state or government. Before the Treaty of Lisbon, EU summits were chaired by the head of state or government of the member state holding the rotating Presidency of the Council of the EU.

Michel, former Belgian prime minister, is the third President of the European Council, after another former Belgian prime minister Herman Van Rompuy and former Polish prime minister Donald Tusk.