Cessna crashes on Brac island, all three persons aboard flown to Split hospital

Source: Hrvatska vatrogasna zajednica

The pilot and two passengers of a Cessna light sport aircraft that crashed on the southern Croatian Adriatic island of Brac on Tuesday morning have been flown by helicopter to a hospital in Split for further medical treatment, the Civil Protection Directorate said.

The pilot is a Serbian national and the two passengers are nationals of Austria. They have suffered injuries, but their lives are not in danger. They were located by local firefighters, the head of the Split-Dalmatia County Fire Service, Ivan Kovacevic, said.