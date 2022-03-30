Caritas Croatia sends two more lorries of aid to Ukraine

Share:







Source: Ivo Cagalj/PIXSELL

Caritas Croatia has dispatched two more lorries full of humanitarian aid to Kyiv, Oleksandrivsk, Mukachevo, and Ivano-Frankivsk in Ukraine, the organisation said in a press conference on Wednesday.

The shipment includes donations that people themselves have donated directly, such as food, hygienic products, and appliances in addition to other aid previously collected by Caritas organisations in the country, Caritas Croatia’s deputy director Suzana Borko said.

She thanked everyone for their donations.

The next load of aid will include medicines and other necessities required in the field, added Borko.

So far, two lorries have been sent to Ukraine. Together with today’s load, that makes a total of 144 crates of food products, hygienic products, sleeping bags, blankets, and various technical equipment. The donations are valued at 1.6 million kuna (€200,000), she added.

Caritas Croatia has collected more than 4 million kuna

After organising a donation phone line (060 9010), Caritas Croatia has received more than 68,000 calls and so far collected more than 4 million kuna (€530,000) for Ukraine, including 1 million kuna (€130,000) from the Croatian Conference of Bishops.