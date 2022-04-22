Caritas Croatia sends another €50k humanitarian aid truck to Ukraine

Share:







Source: N1 / F.Z., Ilustracija

Croatian branch of the Catholic charity Caritas sent two more trucks carrying aid to Ukraine on Thursday. The charity said the aid sent is worth 370,000 kuna (€50,000).

The charity said that they cooperate with the Ukrainian charity Caritas Spes. The most recent trucks carried 60 pallets filled with a variety of hygiene products, food, and other staples.

The first delivery of humanitarian aid sent by Caritas Croatia was made on 18 March when a truck carrying 20 tonnes of humanitarian aid, mostly foodstuffs donated by Croatian companies, organisations and individuals, was sent to Ukraine. That shipment also contained diapers, bandages, and other equipment worth over more than 350,000 kuna, and was sent to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kyiv-Zhytomyr..

So far 11 trucks with humanitarian aid have been sent. Caritas Croatia is also collecting donations for Ukraine.

(€1 = 7.54 kuna)