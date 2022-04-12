Caritas Croatia send two more trucks carrying humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Share:







Source: N1 / F.Z.

The Catholic charity Caritas charity of the Zagreb Archdiocese dispatched two more trucks with humanitarian aid to war-torn Ukraine on Tuesday, with the total value of aid sent by Caritas Croatia to Ukraine now surpassing 3 million kuna (€400,000).

The two trucks carried 25 tonnes of food and basic hygiene products to the western Ukrainian city of Mukachevo where the partner organisation, Caritas Spes, has a distribution center.

A total of 116 tons of humanitarian aid, worth over 3 million kuna, has been sent to Ukraine to date, the deputy director of Caritas Croatia, Suzana Borko, said, announcing an additional shipment for Thursday. “Another truck leaves on Thursday, straight for Kyiv. We hope it gets there on Saturday, the day before Easter,” she said.

Borko extended condolences to the families of the Ukrainian Caritas Spes staff killed in a Russian artillery attack on Mariupol on Monday night. Two Caritas Spes workers and five people who found shelter at the local Caritas distribution centre were killed.

(€1 = 7.57 kuna)