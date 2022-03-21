Caritas Croatia collects €440k in aid for Ukraine

Share:







Source: Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP

Croatian branch of the Catholic charity Caritas has collected more than 3.3 million kuna (€440k) in donations for Ukraine, the press office of the Croatian Conference of Bishops (HBK) said on Monday.

The press release said that a truck sent by Caritas Croatia carrying humanitarian aid had entered Ukraine and was on its way to capital Kyiv. After arriving at the Ukrainian Caritas centre in Mukachevo, southwest Ukraine, the Kyiv-bound truck continued towards its destination, the head of HBK’s press office, Zvonimir Ancic, said on Monday.

The shipment, worth 350,000 (€46,200) , consists of food, bandages, diapers, and the like, and is intended for residents of the Catholic Diocese of Kyiv-Zhytomyr in central Ukraine. This is the first in a series of humanitarian aid shipments that Caritas Croatia is preparing to send to Ukraine.

(€1 = 7.57 kuna)