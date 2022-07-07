Canadian province New Brunswick designates Srebrenica Genocide Remembrance Day

Share:







Source: N1

Prime minister of the Canadian province New Brunswick, and mayors of the Canadian cities of Edmonton and London have proclaimed July 11 as Srebrenica genocide remembrance day, said head of the Institute for Research of Genocide Canada Emir Ramic, expressing gratitude to the Canadian authorities.

The Canadian parliament passed two resolutions in 2010 and 2015 recognizing the genocide committed by Serb forces in the Bosnian eastern town of Srebrenica and throughout Bosnia and Herzegovina from 1992 to 1995.

July 11, 2022 will mark the 27th anniversary of the genocide in Srebrenica, in which at least 8,372 innocent Bosniak civilians were executed and 30,000 were driven from their homes in the worst crime in Europe since the Holocaust, the Institute said.

“The truth about the genocide in Srebrenica has won in Canada. The killing of more than 8,000 people in the genocide in Srebrenica and the failure of the international community to intervene remains an ongoing shameful tragedy of mankind and civilization,” it added.

The Institute representatives expressed solidarity with the “many women who still bear the wounds of their loss, mothers, wives, sisters and daughters.”

“We respect and empathize with their pain not only by continuing to work to bring criminals to justice, but also by giving them hope for a better future with truth and justice,” it was noted.