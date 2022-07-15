Call center: Wildfire near Sibenik is under control

Share:







Source: Marko Lukunic/PIXSELL

The wildfire that broke out in the Zaton area near the coastal city of Sibenik on Wednesday has not been contained yet, but is under control, somebody from the county's 112 emergency call center told state news agency Hina on Friday morning.

“Firefighters remain on the scene, while firefighting planes and military personnel were called off on Thursday evening. There is no open fire,” Hina cited an unnamed source from the call center.

“An estimated 3,300 hectares of grass, underbrush, woods and farm land has been burnt,” Hina cited the national fire service as saying.