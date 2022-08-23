Businessman Mirko Grbesic (62) dies in Mostar

Share:







Source: Zoran Grizelj/Vecernji list/PIXSELL

Businessman Mirko Grbesic, 62, the owner of several Croatian companies including the Osijek-based Saponia, a manufacturer of detergent and personal hygiene products, and two confectionery factories Kandid and Koestlin, died in Mostar, the local hospital said on Tuesday.

Grbesic, who reportedly suffered from a serious but undisclosed disease, was admitted to hospital in a serious condition on Monday, and passed away today, the Mostar hospital reported.

He was born in 1960 in Siroki Brijeg, in southern Bosnia and Herzegovina. During his business career he was the owner of several companies in Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.