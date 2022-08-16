Businesses in Zadar County net 1.1 bn kuna profit

Share:







Source: N1

The consolidated net profit of the businesses registered in Zadar County in 2021 reached HRK 1.1 billion, which was a marked rise from 2020 when the consolidated profit was HRK 74.3 million, according to the data released by the Financial Agency (FINA).

Last year, 5,650 businesses were registered in this Dalmatian county, and they employed 26,157 workers, or 4.7% more than in 2020.

Zadar County’s enterprises reported the revenues in the amount of HRK 17.6 billion or 22.8% more than in 2020, and their expenditures increased 15.6% to HRK 16.4 billion.

The profit was HRK 1.5 billion, which was 78.1% higher on the year, the loss of loss-makers was HRK 436.8 million, being slashed by 43.7% on year. Thus, the consolidated net profit came to HRK 1.1 billion.

Gross fixed capital formation jumped by 84.8% to HRK 983.3 million.

Trade surplus

Imports increased 23.6 % to HRK 2.1 billion, and exports rose 22.7% to HRK 4.3 billion. As a result, a trade surplus of 3.4 billion kuna was registered.

The average net wage per employee was HRK 5,675, or 4.5% more than in 2020.

The biggest business revenues of HRK 1.4 billion were made by the Poličnik-headquartered Aluflexpack Novi packaging producer. It was the biggest employer in the county, with 676 workers on its payroll. It was also the biggest exporter in the county last year (HRK 1.1 billion).

The biggest profit-maker was the Tankerska Ploidba shipping company, HRK 130.5 million.

(€1 = HRK 7.51)