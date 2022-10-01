Businesses in tourism and hospitality sectors record net profit of €240m in 2021

Share:







In Croatia, there were about 13,300 businesses in the tourism and hospitality sector in 2021 and their total consolidated net profit was 1.8 billion kuna (€240) as against the sector's aggregate loss of HRK 3.4 billion (€450million) in 2020, the Financial Agency (FINA) has reported.

FINA presented this analysis on 27 September, World Tourism Day.

Last year, the total revenues of those 13,300 businesses were HRK 29 billion (€ 3.86 billion) rising 66% from 2020, and their expenditures were HRK 26.7 billion (€ 3.56 billion), +26.7% on the year. As a result the consolidated net profit of the businesses in this sector came to HRK 1.8 billion, (€240 million).

In 2021, they had over 71,000 workers on their payrolls, or 6,000 more than the number of workers in Croatia’s tourism and hospitality industry in 2020.

Last year, the average net monthly salary per employee in this industry was HRK 5,109 or 10% higher on the year. It was also by a fifth lower than the average net salary (HRK 6,350) in the enterprise sector in Croatia in 2021.

Also, about 4,000 of those 13,300 businesses were profit-making companies, while the remaining ran on a loss.

Broken down by the registered headquarters, the highest number of businesses in this sector was in the City of Zagreb, 3,254, while in Split-Dalmatia County, there were 2,192 such businesses. In Primorje-Gorski Kotar, 1,329 tourism and hospitality businesses had their headquarters.

Broken down by successful performance, the Poreč-based Valamar Riviera tops the ranking, with HRK 1.7 billion in revenues, HRK 304.6 million in profit and over 3,000 employees.

Maistra, with the main offices in Rovinj, ranks second, with HRK 1.2 billion in revenues, HRK 170.6 million profit and nearly 1,800 employees.

Plava Laguna, also based in Poreč, makes top three, too. Its revenues totalled a billion kuna, its profit reached HRK 145 million, and there were 1,600 employees on its payroll last year.

(€1 = HRK 7.5)