Bulgaria, North Macedonia ink protocol paving way for start of accession talks

Source: N1

Bulgaria and North Macedonia on Sunday signed a protocol regulating the guidelines for the opening of the accession negotiations between Skopje and the European Union.

The document was signed in Sofia by the foreign ministers: Teodora Genchovska of Bulgaria and Bujar Osmani of North Macedonia, after on Saturday North Macedonia’s parliament backed France’s compromise proposal that should remove the Bulgarian blockade of accession talks between the European Union and Skopje.

Sixty-eight MPs voted in favour of the proposal, while the opposition had walked out of the chamber before the vote.

North Macedonia was granted EU membership candidate status in 2005 and has been waiting since 2008 to open accession talks. First it was blocked by Greece over its name, forcing it to change its name from Macedonia to North Macedonia in late 2020. Then Bulgaria blocked the opening of talks over a dispute relating to their common history and language and the rights of the Bulgarian minority in North Macedonia.

France, which held the rotating EU presidency in the first half of the year, drew up a proposal last month providing for the recognition of the Bulgarian minority in North Macedonia’s constitution “on an equal footing with other nations” and for certain changes in Macedonian history textbooks. Other issues would be addressed at a later date by Skopje and Sofia.

Since the beginning of July, there have been protests in the streets of Skopje against the proposed compromise deal with Bulgaria.