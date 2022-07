Share:







Source: ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Wednesday that the exports of services in the field of Information and telecommunications technologies (ICT) in the first five months of 2022 amounted to €951 million, or 40.8 percent up from the same period last year.

Brnabic tweeted that this amount is higher than the total ICT services exports in 2017, which stood at €899 million. She added that the IT sector posted a trade surplus of of €695 million, “which represents 49.1 percent growth.”