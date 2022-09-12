Brdo-Brijuni: Vucic thanks Milanovic for supporting Serbia’s EU membership bid

Share:







Source: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL

"A vast majority of Serbians perceive Serbia's possible European Union membership negatively, Croatian President Zoran Milanovic said on Monday in Brdo pri Kranju, while his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, thanked him for his support to Serbia's EU membership bid," Croatian state agency Hina said on Monday.

“It should be again highlighted that at this moment the mood in Serbia to its EU membership is conspicuously negative ,” Milanovic told the press at the Brdo-Brijuni Process summit meeting.

“Two thirds of Serbians are disinclined towards the country’s entry into the EU,” he said, without citing his source, adding that “this should be in mind of every politician.” “This is the only country with such mood,” Milanovic said.

Serbia’s President Vucic, who held a news conference together with Milanovic and Slovenian President, Borut Pahor, thanked Milanovic for his “currently rational attitude and support to Serbia’s EU journey,” state agency Hina reported, citing the Serbian state agency Tanjug.

Vucic was quoted as saying that he was aware that “if the country should join the EU now, the Serbians would vote against it.” He, however, said he hoped that “this will be changed in the months and years to come”. Vucic said he believed that there are many reasons for the prevailing anti-EU mood in Serbia.

For instance, while the EU promotes Ukraine’s territorial integrity, it violated Serbia’s territorial integrity, Vučić was quoted by Tanjug as saying.