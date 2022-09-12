Brdo-Brijuni Summit without declaration because BiH rejects Croatia’s position?

Share:







Source: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL

A joint declaration by Croatia, Slovenia, and the countries of the Western Balkans may not be adopted at this year's summit of the Brdo-Brijuni Process, held in Slovenia on Monday, due to Bosnia and Herzegovina's refusal to accept Croatia's position, unofficial sources say.

Bosnia and Herzegovina does not want to accept Croatia’s position on the importance of “legitimate representation of the constituent peoples at all levels of government in Bosnia and Herzegovina,” according to unofficial sources.

Slovenian and Croatian presidents Borut Pahor and Zoran Milanovic respectively are hosting the summit in Brdo pri Kranju in Slovenia at which the presidents of all six countries of the Western Balkans, including the three members of the Bosnian Presidency, have arrived.

Unofficial sources have said that there will be no joint declaration because Bosnia and Herzegovina does not accept the Croatian position on the constitutive peoples in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Legitimate representation of the constituent peoples at all levels of government in Bosnia is key to the stability of the state, as well as the sincere commitment of all political leaders to the process of electoral reforms in full compliance with EU standards, the final document was to have said.

Bosnia representatives do not agree with this wording, and Croatia will not accept the declaration without it.

This year’s summit in Slovenia is an opportunity for assessing the situation in the region and calling on the EU to speed up the enlargement process, an announcement of the summit says.

Serbia and Montenegro are already negotiating with the EU, Albania and North Macedonia opened negotiations in July after years of stagnation, and Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina are still waiting for candidate status.

Albanian President Bajram Begaj, members of BiH Presidency Zeljko Komsic, Milorad Dodik, and Sefik Dzaferovic, President of Montenegro Milo Djukanovic, President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani, President of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski, and President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic are also participating in the summit.