Brammertz dissatisfied with Croatia’s cooperation

Source: OLIVER BUNIC / AFP

Prosecutor of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals Serge Brammertz told Tuesday the UN Security Council that Croatia is unwilling to prosecute perpetrators of crimes against Serbs and Muslims, Beta reported.

“Today, there is a widespread impression that in Croatia there is the will to pursue justice for Croatian victims but not for victims of other ethnicities,” said Brammertz in his address to the UN Security Council in New York.

The chief prosecutor said that the Croatian government is taking political decisions to block the justice process in cases in which the victims were not Croats and that Croatia was hindering cooperation with Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina regarding the criminal prosecution of war criminals.

Brammertz noted that while there are positive developments in cooperation between prosecutors in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia, both countries are experiencing severe difficulties obtaining cooperation from Croatia.

He said Croatia has not responded to requests of Bosnia and Herzegovina for assistance in more than 80 cases and accused the Croatian Justice Ministry of blocking these requests.

Brammertz said there was a simple step that Croatia could take, and that is to send all pending requests for assistance that are currently blocked by the Justice Ministry to relevant judicial authorities and encourage them to urgently process those requests.

In Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia and Serbia, there are still more than three thousand suspected perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide to be investigated and prosecuted said Brammertz and urged the countries of former Yugoslavia “to put their political differences aside and significantly increase their cooperation in the search for missing persons”.