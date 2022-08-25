Bosnia’s Komsic calls for the abolition of ‘constituent peoples’

Share:







Source: Fena

"Zeljko Komsic, the Bosnian Croat member of Bosnia's tripartite presidency, promised that he will fight for the abolition of constituent peoples if he wins another term," Croatian state news agency Hina said on Thursday.

“Komsic’s election platform, which was published in Bosnian media on Thursday, highlights that he will be in favor of the principle “one person, one vote” and a civic state, which means the abolition of the concept of the three constituent peoples: the Bosniaks, Bosnian Croats and Bosnian Serbs,” Hina explained.

“We are aware that the implementation of this dream cannot be achieved overnight, but we will never give up,” Hina cited Komsic as saying. He also added that “the five verdicts made by the European Court of Human Rights concerning this issue should be implemented consistently.”

“On the other hand, representatives of the Bosnian Croats, who are the least numerous of the three constituent peoples in Bosnia and Herzegovina, are asking for additional safeguards to avoid situations in which they can be ‘outvoted’. They warn that the election of Komsic as the Bosnian Croat member in the three-member presidency showed that it is possible to prevent the election of the legitimate representatives of this constituent people by ballots cast by the most numerous constituent people, the Bosniaks,” Hina explained.

“To corroborate this claim, they present data about the ballots,” Hina continued.

“For instance, in the 2010 election Komsic mustered over 337,000 votes while the presidential candidate of the ethnic Croat party, HDZ BiH, Borjana Kristo, mustered slightly under 110,000. Having in mind the size of the Bosnian Croat community and the turnout at the polls, it was evident that Komsic won that election thanks to the support of a part of the Bosniak electorate,” Hina opined.

“In the coming elections set for 2 October, there will be two Bosniak candidates vying for the position of the Bosniak representative in the presidency: Bakir Izetbegovic of the SDA party and Denis Becirovic of the SDP. This situation is perceived as an impediment to Komsic in the coming election race,” Hina opined.