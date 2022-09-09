Bosnia’s football association accepts Russia’s offer to play a friendly match

National football teams of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Russia will play a friendly match in November, after the Bosnian Football Association accepted the offer of the Russians.
The decision was made by the Association’s emergency committee, with five votes in favour and one vote against, which was sufficient for the decision to be valid. Deputy Chairman Irfan Duric, who objected the decision, had demanded that all the Executive Board members have their say on this matter.
“As the Deputy Chairman I asked that this issue with all the materials that we received is sent to the Executive Board of the BiH Football Association. If I am outvoted, you will know it, I asked for everything to be put on the record. I think we need to be wise, to pass a decision that is the best for BiH,” Duric told Faktor online media outlet.
According to him, there is an UEFA document saying that this game is not disputable but he wonders how smart it is to play with Russia at this moment.
After the invitation has been accepted, the Bosnian Football Association is to sign an agreement and arrange necessary details with the Football Association of Russia.
Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, FIFA and UEFA have decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice.