Bosnia’s election commission sets date for October general elections

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s central election commission announced their decision on Wednesday to hold general elections on October 2, 2022.

“The CEC is considering other accompanying decisions regarding the organization of elections, primarily the decision on concluding the Central Voters’ Registry as of May 3, and proposals for a regulation on the registration of political entities to participate in the October general elections,” N1 Sarajevo reported.

The elections will be held according to the decision on Sunday, October 2 and their funding should be provided within 15 days.

Vlado Rogic, one of six members of the commission, voted against the decision saying that “there is a permanent election crisis in Bosnia.” The other five members voted in favor of the decision.