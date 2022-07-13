Bosnia’s Dodik mocks Bundestag resolution, announces sanctions on himself

Share:







Source: N1 BiH

Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia's tripartite Presidency, tweeted on Tuesday that Germany should not bother imposing sanctions against him because he would do it himself.

His statement came several days after the German Bundestag adopted a resolution on Bosnia and Herzegovina which assessed Dodik’s actions as “designed to destroy Bosnia and Herzegovina as a state and as a home to diverse population.” German MPs agreed that this was unacceptable and required a “resolute, firm resistance of the European union, its member states and the international community.”

The MPs also asked the German government to advocate at the EU level the sanctions for those who “undermine the sovereignty, territorial integrity and constitutional-legal order of Bosnia and Herzegovina.”

In response to the adopted document, Dodik said he would impose sanctions against himself.

“So they should not bother, as of today I am introducing the sanctions (against me). I neither have any property in Germany nor I have any plans to go there. With its policy of intimidation, Germany will not change the reality that we live in, which is that Bosnia and Herzegovina is a failed country,” Dodik tweeted.

Dodik is under sanctions imposed by the US Department of Treasury since January this year, and also separate sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom in April. These consist of the freezing of his assets and travel bans to those countries.