Bosnia’s canton declare Monday non-working day to mark Croatia’s Statehood Day

Source: Pexels / ilustracija

The authorities of West-Herzegovina Canton, one of ten administrative units in Bosnia's Federation entity (FBiH), populated mostly by ethnic Croats, have declared Monday a non-working day, marking the Statehood Day of the neighbouring Croatia.

The WHC Government said the day is being celebrated as the “all-Croatian Statehood Day.”

Croatia celebrates Statehood Day in memory of the constitution of the first democratically elected multi-party Parliament on May 30, 1990.

Parliamentarians then elected Zarko Domljan as the Speaker of the Parliament and Ivica Percan, Stjepan Sulimanac and Vladimir Seks as Deputy Speakers.

Stjepan Mesic was elected the Chairman of the Executive Council of the Parliament and Franjo Tudjman the President of the Presidency of the Socialist Republic of Croatia.