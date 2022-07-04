Bosnian truckers suspend service due to high fuel prices

Share:







Source: FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP

Carriers from Bosnia and Herzegovina's Republika Srpska entity on Monday suspended the transport of goods and are boycotting fueling up in protest at the authorities not doing anything to curb fuel price hikes.

The president of the Republika Srpska association of carriers for domestic and international transport, Nikola Grbic, confirmed to the press that truckers had parked their trucks and halted the delivery of goods.

“As of today, the fueling boycott starts and we are not loading goods at all destinations. This will last for 10 days,” said Grbic.

Road carriers made the move in response to high fuel prices. The average fuel price at petrol stations in Bosnia and Herzegovina is about 3.66 convertible marks (about €1.88). The head of the Republika Srpska association of carriers for domestic and international transport said that truckers were in a very difficult situation due to the high fuel prices.

Similar protests have also been announced by road carriers from the country’s other entity, the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.