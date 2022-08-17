Bosnian police seize 73 kg of cocaine seized near Doboj town

Share:







Source: MUP RS BiH

Police officers of the Organized Crime Unit of BiH’s Republika Srpska (RS) entity’s Interior Ministry seized around 73 kg of the narcotic drug cocaine in the Doboj area, the Ministry said Wednesday.

The confiscated cocaine was being transported to BiH, hidden in a shipment of other ordered goods that were imported into BiH.

The investigation is being conducted under the supervision of the BiH Prosecutor’s Office, in cooperation with the partner agencies of the European Union countries and Europol.