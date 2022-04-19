Bosnian media: Russia to suspend its financing of the OHR in Bosnia

Share:







Source: N1

The Russian Federation has informed the Office of the High Representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina (OHR) that it is suspending its participation in the financing of the OHR, the Bosnian Nezavisne Novine daily reported on Tuesday.

However, the Russian embassy in Bosnia refused to comment on this claim.

“We would not like to comment on financial issues because they are issues of the internal structure of the OHR,” said the Russian embassy in a press release.

The OHR pointed out that the money for their financing is provided by the Peace Implementation Council (PIC) member countries and that the budget year of the OHR lasts from July 1 this year to June 30 next year. The OHR’s budget for 2021-22 is €5,327,627.

The overview of the contributions of individual countries in the OHR budget is as follows: EU 47.68 percent, USA 22.00 percent, Japan 10.00 percent, UK 6.69 percent, Canada 3.03 percent, Organization of the Islamic Conference 2.50 percent, Russia 1.20 percent, other members 6.90 percent,” the OHR website said.

If confirmed, this would mean that the Office would lose a little under €64,000 in funding for the fiscal year ending June 30, more than two months from now.