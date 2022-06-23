Bosnian investigators reject speculations of firearm damage to Croatian aircraft

Share:







Source: Armin Durgut/PIXSELL

There are no indications that the damage on the fuselage of the Croatia Airlines aircraft was done by a firearm bullet as previously speculated, Bosnian state prosecutor said on Thursday following an investigation.

The Prosecutor’s Office ordered the investigation after it was reported that the fuselage of the company’s Dash 8 Q400 turboprop aircraft which landed in Sarajevo from Zagreb on Wednesday night has been damaged by what looked like a firearm bullet.

The damage was reported following the regular inspection of the plane at the Sarajevo International Airport, and was widely disseminated by Croatian media on Thursday morning. However, Bosnian investigators later on Thursday determined that there was no gunshot residue or any other traces found on the fuselage which would indicate that the plane has been shot at.

According to investigators, the damage seems to have been caused by a mechanical impact. They did not speculate further on possible causes.