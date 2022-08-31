Bosnian Foreign Minister opens a new consulate in the Croatian city of Rijeka

Share:







Source: Izvor: F.Z. / N1

Bosnia’s Foreign Minister Bisera Turkovic opened a General Consulate of BiH in Rijeka, Croatia, Wednesday, together with Zlatko Komadina, Prefect of the Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, and Deputy Mayor Goran Palcevski.

The official opening was also attended by representatives of Croatia’s Foreign Ministry, representatives of local authorities, the diplomatic corps, public life from Rijeka and religious communities, as well as numerous BiH citizens who live in this part of Croatia.

“Today, in Rijeka, we proudly open the eighth general consulate of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the 58th diplomatic-consular mission of our country in the world. After last week’s ceremony in Novi Pazar, in the Republic of Serbia, when we opened the Consulate General, with today’s ceremony in the neighbouring Republic of Croatia, we continue to expand and strengthen the diplomatic-consular network of Bosnia and Herzegovina,” Turkovic said.

The Minister pointed out that, by opening new Consulates, Bosnia is sending a message that it wants to build strong and stable relations with neighbouring countries, based on mutual respect, appreciation and understanding.