Bosnian authorities apprehend 46 migrants in the north of the country

Source: Sakis MITROLIDIS / AFP / Ilustracija

A total of 46 migrants from Afghanistan and Pakistan were found in the north Bosnian city of Bihac, in the early morning hours of Tuesday, the Foreigners Affairs Service said.

The Migrants were found in the locations of Zegar, Vedro polje and Baksais. They were temporarily transferred to the Lipa migrant centre, where they were provided with medical assistance, identification and registration, and given: accommodation, food and other non-food products.

“The implemented activity is a continuation of operational activities of the Service for Foreigners’ Affairs on the relocation of migrants from improvised accommodation capacities to a temporary reception centre in order to better manage migration processes,” Bosnia’s Service for Foreigners Affairs announced.

Bosnia is part of the so-called Balkan route, popular with illegal migrants from Middle Eastern and North African countries who travel through the country in hope of reaching Western Europe.