Bosnia voted against Russia’s suspension in UN Tourism Organization

Source: Angela Weiss / AFP, Ilustracija

The UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) suspended Russia’s membership on Wednesday in an extraordinary session. However, Bosnia’s Foreign Trade and Economic Relations Minister Stasa Kosarac proudly tweeted he voted against the suspension.

“Against the suspension of Russia in the UN World Tourism Organization,” Kosarac, who is a member of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD) led by Milorad Dodik, tweeted.

The SNSD is the majority party in the Serb-dominated Republika Srpska entity.

The Russian government announced its withdrawal a few hours before the meeting.

“UNWTO Members voted to suspend Russia. Meeting for a first extraordinary UNWTO General Assembly, Members debated the suspension of Russia from the Organization. Russia declined to step up and defend its position and announced its withdrawal from UNWTO, ” UNWTO announced in its tweet.

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba also wrote in his tweet, “Russia has been suspended from @UNWTO at its General Assembly’s first extraordinary session.”

“Grateful to all members who backed this move. The only travel direction for Russian war criminals should be The Hague. Russia’s isolation will deepen with each day of its war on Ukraine,” Kuleba added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has confirmed Russia’s exit from the UN World Tourism Organization in a statement published Wednesday.

“The Russian side does not consider it expedient to continue working in the UNWTO, whose leadership condones the politicization of its activities and openly supports discrimination against our country. In this regard, the Russian Federation has decided to withdraw from the World Tourism Organization,” the statement said.