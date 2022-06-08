Bosnia: Serb Presidency member wants High Representative Schmidt to be deported

Share:







Source: ELVIS BARUKCIC / AFP / Profimedia

The Bosnian Presidency's Serb member, Milorad Dodik, asked on Wednesday that High Representative Christian Schmidt be deported for undermining the country's constitutional order, but said the Presidency's Croat and Bosniak members, Zeljko Komsic and Sefik Dzaferovic, rejected the motion.

Dodik reiterated his earlier position on Christian Schmidt’s appointment, saying that the Presidency should confirm that Bosnia and Herzegovina did not have a High Representative because Schmidt was not appointed by a UN Security Council resolution and that all his actions were null and void.

He also said the Office of the High Representative (OHR) in BiH should be closed and contested Schmidt’s decision yesterday to impose the financing of elections due in October.

However, at today’s Presidency session, Dodik supported a budget which includes a decision on financing the elections.

He also criticised the Peace Implementation Council, which oversees the work of the OHR, calling it “an informal group” deepening the crisis in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

At the Presidency session, Dodik voted against BiH’s signing a trade agreement with Great Britain, saying that the Bosnian Serb entity does not consider it a friend.