Bosnia requesting assistance from Croatia to respond to wildfires

Source: MORH/Twitter/ilustracija

Bosnia’s Council of Ministers unanimously adopted a decision to request international assistance from Croatia for responding to wildfires that broke out across several areas in the country.

Based on a proposal by the Security Ministry, the Bosnian Council of Ministers decided to request airtankers from Croatia.

This urgent decision was made in order to help the population in the municipalities of Citluk, Capljina and Konjic, where firefighters are having difficulties in responding to large fires due to inaccessible terrain.