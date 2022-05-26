Bosnia lifts all Covid measures for entry of foreigners

Share:







Source: N1

Bosnia's Council of Ministers adopted a decision on Thursday, abolishing all Covid measures for foreigners travelling to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

As of May 26, foreigners will be able to enter the country without any restrictions, which is expected to further enhance the tourist season in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

According to experts, the upcoming tourist season could break all records.

The healthcare authorities have recorded less than 30 new cases of coronavirus in the country.

Some European countries, including Germany, have lifted Covid measures to cross the border. As of June 1, it will be possible to enter Germany without any restrictions.